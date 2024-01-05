Update: Vehicle vs. Hydrant In Arnold

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Update at 1:05 p.m.: First responders, along with a tow and Calaveras County road crews, have cleared the scene of the collision in the Blue Lake Springs neighborhood after a vehicle-versus-hydrant collision in the Arnold area. The collision happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greensboro Way, between Spring Valley Way and El Ranchero Drive, south of Highway 4 in the Blue Lake Springs neighborhood. The CHP reports that a Jeep Liberty SUV hauling a trailer smashed into the fire hydrant, and the vehicle was stuck on the hydrant, which was gushing water. That caused flooding concerns, so county road crews were called in to put sand on Greensboro Way and Spring Valley Way to keep the rushing water from flooding those roadways. The CHP is reporting no injuries in this crash.

Original post at 11:30 a.m.: Arnold, CA — First responders are on the scene of a vehicle-versus-hydrant collision in the Arnold area of Calaveras County.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of Greensboro Way, between Spring Valley Way and El Ranchero Drive, south of Highway 4 in the Blue Lake Springs neighborhood. The San Andreas CHP reports that the vehicle hit the hydrant, causing it to gush water, and the concern is that it could cause flooding of the roadway. There is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.