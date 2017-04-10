Jury Duty Scam Alert

Tuolumne County, CA – Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials warn the public scammers are using jury summons as their latest weapon to fraud people of their hard earned cash.

Wednesday morning the Sheriff’s Office received several reports from residents regarding phone calls from a man identifying himself as a Sergeant McCloud or McGuire from the Sheriff’s Office. He tells them that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to failure to appear for jury duty. Sheriff’s officials report the scammer then fishes for personal information and in one case did have the address and birthdate of one resident. Phone numbers associated with this call are 209-213-3401 and 209-213-1890, which could seem legit as investigators say when that number is called a male voice claiming to be a department Sergeant tells the caller to leave a message regarding the referenced court matter.

This is a scam, according to Sheriff’s officials, who advise the public to hang up. Sheriff’s officials confirm that warrants are sent by mail only. They also suggest if you receive a call regarding a warrant or receive something in the mail, call the Tuolumne Superior Court to verify that it is an official document.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For local news delivered to your email twice daily, sign up myMotherLode’s FREE daily newsletter here.