Few Weeks Left To Comment On Tuolumne County Wildfire Protection Plan

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County leaders want to hear from the public regarding the draft Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) that is now available.

The goal is to outline local fire priorities and reduce wildfire risk through a proactive plan for communities in the county. The Tuolumne Fire Safe Council says, “A CWPP is a collaborative, community-driven framework that outlines local priorities for wildfire risk mitigation. It provides strategies to minimize negative wildfire impacts, manage forest health, restore ecological balance, and increase response and suppression capabilities.”

Four community workshops held over the summer were regarding developing a plan, as earlier reported here. An open house will be held on Saturday, January 13th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the conference room of the Stanislaus National Forest Superintendent building located at 19777 Greenley Road in Sonora. Attendees can ask questions of specialists on hand, check maps, and learn more about the plan. The comment period ends on Tuesday, January 23, 2023. To view the CWPP draft and give feedback, click here.