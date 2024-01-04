Peak-Hour Yosemite Reservations Available Tomorrow

Yosemite National Park reservations View Photo

Yosemite, CA – A reminder for those visiting Yosemite National Park: reservations are required during peak hours and will be released tomorrow.

Peak-hour reservations for the park will be released on Friday, January 5, at 8 a.m. PST. Reservations are required for all vehicles driving into or through Yosemite on April 13 through June 30, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays (May 27 and June 19), July 1 through August 16, and August 17 through October 27 (holidays: September 2 and October 14).

These reservations are valid for up to three consecutive days, including the arrival date. Visitors with in-park lodging, campground reservations, wilderness or Half Dome permits, or YARTS buses and commercial tours do not need a vehicle reservation. Afternoon entry and full-day reservations will be released one week in advance. For example, a reservation for a July 30 arrival date will be released on July 23rd. For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Of note, those wanting to experience Yosemite’s Horsetail Falls at sunset need a reservation, which was available beginning December 1st, as earlier reported here.