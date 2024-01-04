First Tuolumne County Baby Born In 2024

Newborn Cameron Cashara, along with parents Matt and Laura View Photo

Sonora, CA — Cameron Cashara has the distinction of being the first baby in Tuolumne County to arrive in the new year, 2024

Adventist Health Sonora reports that Cameron was scheduled to be delivered on January 8, but instead arrived one week earlier, at 9:53 am on New Year’s Day. He was lovingly welcomed by his parents Laura and Matt of Murphys, along with his older brother and sister.

Cameron weighed eight pounds and 11 ounces and measured 21 inches tall.

To celebrate his arrival as the first baby of 2024, Cameron was sent home with a gift basket from the Tuolumne County Breastfeeding Coalition which included various items the newborn can use, as well as gift certificates to several local businesses.