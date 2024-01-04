Clear
46.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

First Tuolumne County Baby Born In 2024

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Newborn Cameron Cashara, along with parents Matt and Laura

Newborn Cameron Cashara, along with parents Matt and Laura

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Cameron Cashara has the distinction of being the first baby in Tuolumne County to arrive in the new year, 2024

Adventist Health Sonora reports that Cameron was scheduled to be delivered on January 8, but instead arrived one week earlier, at 9:53 am on New Year’s Day. He was lovingly welcomed by his parents Laura and Matt of Murphys, along with his older brother and sister.

Cameron weighed eight pounds and 11 ounces and measured 21 inches tall.

To celebrate his arrival as the first baby of 2024, Cameron was sent home with a gift basket from the Tuolumne County Breastfeeding Coalition which included various items the newborn can use, as well as gift certificates to several local businesses.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 