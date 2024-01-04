TUD Begins Annual Flushing Program

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District officials say people may spot some water mysteriously running down the street over the coming months as part of annual maintenance.

TUD has initiated its annual water line flushing program. The district reports, “Hydrant flushing is a routine preventative maintenance procedure that releases water from a fire hydrant at a high velocity allowing it to move through sections of the drinking water distribution system. Do not be alarmed if you notice water running down the street or sidewalk in your neighborhood during flushing operations.”

The district adds, “During this process, you will be able to see crews flushing the water mains through fire hydrants and ends of water main pipes commonly called blow-offs. Crews aim to direct the water being flushed into appropriate areas to avoid sediment erosion or localized pooling of water, but you may notice water on the street or roadway.”

The flushing is designed to remove sediment and deposits that build up. The action will improve the taste, odor and color of the water. During the flushing, customers may notice a slight drop in water pressure and a slight discoloration of the water.

The flushing is taking place through now April in different areas between the hours of 7am- 3pm.