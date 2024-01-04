Weekend Winter Storm Watch

A Worker at Dodge Ridge (file photo) View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and Yosemite National Park above 4,000 feet, from Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

Heavy snow is expected. The snow levels will range between 2,500 to 3,500 feet.

The total snow accumulations above the 4,000 foot elevation will range from ten inches to two feet. There is still uncertainty regarding the exact track of this system, which could alter snowfall totals.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility

Expect travel delays. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed for the season at Snow Park. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed for the season at Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat. Highway 88 Carson Pass is open. For current conditions, click the traffic tab on myMotherLode.com.