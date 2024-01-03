Burglar Caught Red-Handed Inside Building

Brian Edgar White View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A couple was surprised to discover a stranger inside a building that they were watching for the owner and called 911.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded recently to the area of Chabroullian Lane near Highway 49 in Jamestown for a report of a burglary, with the caller noting that the building had been broken into and a man was still inside. Once on scene, the pair pointed to a Sonora man, 48-year-old Brian White, as the burglar, and he was detained.

Further investigation revealed that the couple had found White in a room and told him to leave because he was trespassing. Instead, White became combative, telling the victims he owned the building. He also threatened to kill them if they did not get out, causing the couple to feel fear for their safety.

A quick search around the property uncovered wires securing a side entry door that had been cut. A record check found that White had an

outside agency misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. White was arrested for criminal threats, burglary, vandalism, and the outside agency misdemeanor warrant.