High Country Snow Closes Two Passes

Tioga Pass Closed Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Some Sierra Nevada mountain passes are closed due to a storm system that passed through the region late yesterday.

Caltrans reports that Highway 108 Sonora Pass is closed at Kennedy Meadows, and Yosemite National Park notes that Highway 120 Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat. It is unclear when they will reopen.

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass remains open. Temperatures in the lower elevations of the foothills are expected to be in the mid-seventies today and back into the mid-eighties by the weekend.

