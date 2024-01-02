California’s Minimum Wage Increases

California Employment Development Department Headquarters View Photo

Sacramento, CA — When the calendar turned to 2024, the state’s minimum wage inched up.

California’s minimum wage increased from $15.50 an hour to $16. The change is estimated to directly impact about 6% of the state’s workforce.

It is in addition to pay increases approved by the legislature for specific industry sectors. Fast food workers in California will see the minimum wage increase to $20 in April. Some companies, like Pizza Hut, have already announced plans to lay off delivery drivers ahead of the change and transition to third-party delivery services. Healthcare workers in California will see the minimum wage increase gradually starting in June to eventually top out at $25 in 2028.

The state’s minimum wage is adjusted annually for inflation based on the Consumer Price Index with the highest increase allowed, annually, being 3.5%.

California has the second-highest statewide minimum wage following Washington at $16.28.