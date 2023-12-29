Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding A Woman Against Her Will

ACSO K9 helps in arrest -- ACSO photo View Photo

Amador County, CA – A Galt man was arrested for allegedly stealing two vehicles and falsely imprisoning a woman in Amador County.

On Wednesday (December 27), just after midnight, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to help what appeared to be a disabled Toyota Camry on Buena Vista Road near Highway 124 in Ione. The driver initially gave a false name but was later identified as 35-year-old Antonio Medina. The woman told the deputy that Medina had threatened her with a gun and that she was being held against her will.

The woman also stated that Medina and an additional male who had since left the location had stolen a Chevy GMC from the Jackson Rancheria Casino, which they ditched in Ione before the Camry ran out of gas.

“The female told the deputy that Medina had ditched a gun in the bushes near where the Camry was parked, and he hid drugs under the hood of the vehicle,” according to sheriff’s officials.

A search near the sedan turned up the loaded handgun along with several personal items belonging to the owner of the GMC from the casino. A check under the sedan’s hood uncovered Medina’s wallet with his identification card and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

A record check discovered several outstanding felony warrants for Medina’s arrest. He was arrested on his warrants along with fresh charges of false imprisonment, exhibition of a deadly weapon, felon/addict in possession of a firearm, having a controlled substance while armed, and stolen vehicle charges.