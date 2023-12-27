Christmas Tree Recycling Program Offers Free Disposal

Christmas Tree Recycle image from TC Solid Waste View Photo

Sonora, CA– As the holiday season winds down, Tuolumne County residents are encouraged to kick off the new year by participating in the Christmas Tree Recycling Program. From January 1 to January 31, residents can take advantage of the opportunity to dispose of their live, non-flocked Christmas trees for free. To ensure proper recycling, residents are reminded to remove all tinsel, decorations, and nails from their Christmas trees before dropping them off. The program accepts trees at two locations.

Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility: 14909 Camage Ave., Sonora, CA 95370 Open: Tue. – Sat., 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Big Oak Flat / Groveland Transfer Station: 10700 Merrell Rd., Groveland, CA 95321 Open: Wed. & Sat., 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Residents who self-haul their trees to Cal Sierra’s Earth Resource Facility will also be eligible to receive free mulch. For those with curbside collection service, it is advised to contact their service provider to arrange for tree pickup. However, residents are reminded that this service is limited, and certain conditions may apply.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, Burns Refuse Service Inc., Cal Sierra Disposal / Waste Management, and Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., Inc. For inquiries or additional information, residents can reach out to the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.