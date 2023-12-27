Visit Tuolumne County Unveils “Fuel Your Journey”

Visit Tuolumne County View Photo

Sonora, CA– In a move to invigorate tourism and entice visitors to explore the picturesque landscapes of Tuolumne County, Visit Tuolumne County proudly introduces the “Fuel Your Journey” promotion—a distinctive gas card giveaway exclusively available to visitors booking a two-night stay throughout January.

Crafted to stimulate tourism during what is traditionally considered an off-peak season, the promotion is a straightforward and complimentary offering to Visit Tuolumne County’s lodging partners. Guests reserving a two-night stay in Tuolumne County in January will receive a complimentary gas card. Mid-week stays qualify for a seventy-five-dollar gas card, while weekend stays are eligible for a fifty-dollar gas card, available while supplies last.

Lisa Mayo, President & CEO of Visit Tuolumne County, expresses enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, “We are excited to launch the Fuel Your Journey promotion. This is more than just fueling up tanks; it’s about igniting the spirit of adventure and discovery that Tuolumne County has to offer.” Redemption for the promotion is user-friendly, as visitors are encouraged to book directly with a Visit Tuolumne County lodging partner. Upon completing their stay, they can submit their lodging receipt through an online portal to Visit Tuolumne County, receiving a digital gas card.

Mayo emphasizes, “The success of this promotion hinges on collaboration and collective effort.” Visit Tuolumne County extends an invitation to local businesses, travel partners, and stakeholders to join together in promoting this exciting initiative.