California Unemployment Rises To 4.9% Despite Job Growth In November

Sacramento, CA– California’s unemployment rate increased to 4.9% in November 2023, a 0.1 percentage point rise from October, according to data released by the Employment Development Department (EDD). Concurrently, the state’s employers added 9,300 nonfarm payroll jobs.

California’s unemployment rate in November 2023 was 4.9%, up by 0.1% from October. Nonfarm payroll jobs in California totaled 18,158,500 in November 2023, a month-over-month increase of 9,300, and a year-over-year gain of 268,600 from November 2022. Since the start of the current economic expansion in April 2020, California gained 3,240,500 jobs, averaging a monthly gain of 75,360. The state currently holds 485,900 jobs (or 2.7%) more than its pre-pandemic total.

California’s November nonfarm job gain of 9,300 marks 11 consecutive months of job growth in 2023.

In November, six of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs, with Private Education & Health Services (+10,500) leading the way. Leisure & Hospitality (+7,900) showed notable gains, boasting 25,800 (or 1.3%) more jobs than pre-pandemic levels. Information (+1,900) experienced gains, in part, due to the end of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strike. Professional & Business Services (-11,100) saw reductions, primarily due to above-average losses in various industry groups.

Locally Calaveras has a lower percentage of unemployment compared to the state at 4.2% and Tuolumne has a slightly higher rate at 5.0%.