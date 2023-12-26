Candidate List Finalized For Local House And Assembly Races

Voting center at the Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — All of the local US House and California Assembly races will have multiple candidates on the ballot next year.

The top two finishers in the March 5 primary, regardless of party affiliation, will move on to the November General Election.

In the US House District Five race, incumbent Republican Tom McClintock of Sacramento County is seeking re-election. The other two candidates are Democrat Mike Barkley of San Joaquin County, and No Party Preference challenger Steve Wozniak of Stanislaus County.

In the Assembly District 8 race, which includes all of Tuolumne County and parts of Calaveras County, there are four candidates. They include Republican George Radanovich of Mariposa County, Republican David Tangipa of Fresno County, Democrat Caleb Heisel of Fresno County and No Party Preference candidate Michael Matheson of Mariposa County. The incumbent in the race, James Patterson, is terming out.

In the Assembly District 9 race, which covers parts of Calaveras County and communities like Oakdale and La Grange, incumbent Republican Health Flora of Stanislaus County will face American Independent candidate Tami Nobriga of San Joaquin County.

The Mother Lode’s Senate District 4 seat, held by Marie Alvarado-Gil, will next be on the ballot in 2026.