Pair Of Notable Collisions In Calaveras County

By B.J. Hansen
Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department reports that a teen was injured in an ATV crash, and there was also an unrelated high-speed crash.

The incidents happened on Saturday. First, there was a crash involving an unidentified 13-year-old boy who crashed an ATV into the back of a pickup truck at a home on Reed Court in Rancho Calaveras. The child suffered injuries to his face and was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center in the Central Valley. No additional information is immediately available.

In addition, there was a high-speed crash that occurred on Highway 12 near 4X Ranch Road in Valley Springs. It involved a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle. Thankfully, no injuries occurred.

