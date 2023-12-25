ANF Building Has Limited Operations This Week

Albert N Francisco Building View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County government buildings are closed Monday and Tuesday (December 25-26) this week in observance of Christmas, and there will be limited operations for the remainder of the week at the Albert N Francisco building at 48 Yaney Avenue.

It houses the Public Works Department and Community Development Department. The building will be closed to the public December 27-29, but staff will be available to speak via phone, email, or special appointment. The Public Works Department can be reached at 209-533-5601 (ext. 1) and the Community Development Department can be reached at 209-533-5637.

The county offices will again be completely closed on Monday, January 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.