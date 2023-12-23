Pair Caught With Burglary Tools And Drugs In Valley Springs

Calaveras County Sheriff's Office View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — Two Calaveras residents were busted after being pulled over near the Valley Oaks Shopping Center in Valley Springs.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that it happened during the early morning of December 19. The driver, 24-year-old Sierra Martin of Wallace, had a suspended license and a felony warrant for vehicle theft out of San Joaquin County. The passenger, 30-year-old Jonathan Morris of Valley Springs, was on Post Release Community Supervision Probation. Deputies found burglary tools, including multiple keys of the same make, and methamphetamine.

Both suspects were booked into Calaveras County Jail without incident. Martin was arrested for her outstanding warrant, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance. Morris was arrested for violating the terms of his probation, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.