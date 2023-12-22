Adventist Health And Blue Shield Resolve Contract Dispute

Adventist Health Sonora's Health Pavilion and Diana J. White Cancer Institute View Photo

Sonora, CA — Patients with Blue Shield of California insurance coverage can again utilize the 18 Adventist Health Hospitals across California.

We reported earlier that Adventist Health terminated their relationship on December 1st after initially failing to come to revised contract terms related to rates paid. The differences have now been worked out between the two sides.

Kerry Heinrich, President and CEO of Adventist Health, says, “We are pleased to continue our long-working relationship with Blue Shield of California. Our mission calls us to provide access to high-quality care close to home in the communities we serve, and we are excited to continue caring for Blue Shield members.”

Blue Shields Senior VP of Provider Partnerships and Network Management, Aliza Arjoyan, says, “As a mission-driven health plan, our goal is for our members to have access to quality care that’s sustainably affordable. Adventist Health has been a part of Blue Shield’s network of providers for a long time, and I look forward to continued collaboration with the hospital system.”

Details surrounding the new contract were not disclosed, but Adventist Health reports that it is retroactive to December 1st.

Blue Shield services over 4.8 million members in California.