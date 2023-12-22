Adventist Health Sonora Details Volunteer Contributions

Sonora, CA– The volunteers of Adventist Health Sonora presented a check totaling $34,928.25 to the organization, reflecting the funds raised and donated throughout the year.

Michelle Fuentes, President of Adventist Health Sonora, expressed gratitude, stating, “Our volunteers inspire all of us. They embody what it means to give selflessly and care for others, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all they do for our organization and our patients.”

The majority of the funds raised were directed towards department grants, facilitating equipment upgrades. Notably, a 3D ultrasound device for clinicians in radiation oncology aims to reduce the number of scans for prostate cancer patients. Additionally, hearing and vision screening equipment was procured for Foothill Pediatrics. The volunteers allocated $13,000 to the upcoming Digestive Health Center and provided scholarships to local high school students, Columbia College students, and Adventist Health Sonora employees advancing their medical careers.

Operating exclusively through the hospital gift shop, open five days a week, the volunteers actively contribute beyond fundraising. They fulfill roles such as staffing information desks, serving as patient advocates, operating a courtesy shuttle, and more. With an active membership of 50 people, the volunteers collectively contributed over 7,300 hours of service in 2023.

Sylvia Weinmeister, the current president of the Adventist Health Sonora volunteer force, expressed appreciation, saying, “We greatly appreciate and value our volunteers.” Looking ahead to 2024, the volunteer force aims to expand its membership and welcomes prospective volunteers. More information and applications are available at AdventistHealthSonora.org/Volunteer.

The volunteers celebrated their accomplishments and welcomed new officers for 2024 during a Christmas luncheon last week.