Bret Harte School Board Recognizes Acts Of Valor

Angels Camp, CA– The Bret Harte Union High School District Board extended heartfelt appreciation through Proclamations of Appreciation to three individuals. Among the honorees were Ashley DaSilva, River Christensen, and Shannan Kawcak, each recognized for their contributions.

Ashley DaSilva, a bus driver at Bret Harte High School, received a Proclamation of Appreciation for her prompt and heroic action on November 22, 2023. Upon encountering two Mark Twain students being pursued by an aggressive dog, DaSilva swiftly pulled her bus to the side of the road. Ensuring the students’ safety, she welcomed them aboard, ensuring their secure transportation to school. Eric Griffin, Superintendent of the Mark Twain Union Elementary School District, commended DaSilva’s quick response in an email, acknowledging her role in safeguarding the students.

River Christensen, an employee of PG&E, was also honored with a Proclamation of Appreciation. His commendable act occurred on November 21, 2023, when he observed an impaired driver entering the Bret Harte High School Horseshoe parking lot. Taking decisive action, Christensen halted his truck, preventing further damage by removing the keys from the impaired driver’s vehicle. His quick thinking was praised for ensuring the safety of those present, showcasing a commitment to the well-being of the school community.

The board recognized Shannan Kawcak for her 22 years of dedicated service to the district. As the Director of Operations, Kawcak has played a role in maintaining the campus standards of quality, earning the appreciation of students, staff, and the community. As she approaches retirement at the end of December, her absence will be deeply felt, marking the end of an era characterized by her unwavering commitment and contributions to the district.