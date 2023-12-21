Local Health Officials Warn Of Stomach Bug Increase

Washing hands to prevent the spread of viruses View Photo

Sonora, CA – In recent months, the norovirus, also referred to as the stomach flu or bug, has increased in California, so knowing how to protect yourself is vital.

“The norovirus is very contagious and spreads quickly from person to person, through contaminated food or drink, contaminated surfaces, or direct contact, especially in settings such as schools and childcare centers, congregate living settings, and healthcare facilities,” Tuolumne County Public Health officials advise.

One way to protect yourself and others from norovirus is by cleaning high-touch surfaces with a bleach solution. Also, hands should be washed for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and warm water, and often. One product not to use is hand sanitizer, as health officials say it is not effective for the prevention of this virus.

Health officials caution the public to stay home and avoid contact with others if experiencing these symptoms:

nausea

vomiting

watery diarrhea

abdominal pain

Those who experience these symptoms should contact their doctor and refrain from contact with others for at least 48 hours after the symptoms subside. For more information on the norovirus, click here.