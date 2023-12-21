Long-awaited Military Planes Coming To Fight Wildfires

Lead plane with C-130 fighting Ferguson Fire View Photo

Sonora, CA – A signature is all that is needed to bring long-promised military planes to California to combat wildfires.

The state is poised to receive seven C-130 aircraft. The effort was spearheaded by the Newsom Administration along with two U.S. senators, which resulted in Congress authorizing and accelerating the aircraft transfers from the United States Coast Guard to CAL Fire. This initiative allows for the state to take sole ownership of these planes, speed up the time to have them fly firefighting operations, and expand CAL Fire’s firefighting capabilities.

The aircraft will be strategically located throughout the state at CAL Fire bases to mobilize when needed, adding to the helicopters, other aircraft, and firefighters ready to protect Californians.

“These are aircraft that can mobilize quickly and attack wildfires to better protect our communities. This was a collaborative effort with our partners, Sen. Padilla, the late Sen. Feinstein, and others to deliver for Californians,” stated Newsom.

All that is needed now is for President Biden to sign the National Defense Authorization Act bill into law, which he is set to do soon. The first of the seven planes will likely be ready in time for the height of the 2024 fire year, according to the governor’s office.