Early Morning Structure Fires

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters have been busy responding to a couple of residential fires early this morning.

The first was reported shortly before 4 am at a cabin across from the Dardanelles store up Highway 108. No injuries were reported when the cabin reportedly was damaged by fire. There was no spread to vegetation.

Then shortly after 5:30 am a house fire was reported in the 19000 block of Rawhide Road in Jamestown, near Omega Mine Road. Officials saw smoke coming from the structure when they arrived on the scene. No injuries have initially been reported. Crews are on the scene working to fully extinguish the blaze. Law enforcement is conducting traffic control nearby.