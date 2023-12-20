Partly Cloudy
52.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Early Morning Structure Fires

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Jamestown, CA — Firefighters have been busy responding to a couple of residential fires early this morning.

The first was reported shortly before 4 am at a cabin across from the Dardanelles store up Highway 108. No injuries were reported when the cabin reportedly was damaged by fire. There was no spread to vegetation.

Then shortly after 5:30 am a house fire was reported in the 19000 block of Rawhide Road in Jamestown, near Omega Mine Road. Officials saw smoke coming from the structure when they arrived on the scene. No injuries have initially been reported. Crews are on the scene working to fully extinguish the blaze. Law enforcement is conducting traffic control nearby.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert