Caltrans Plans Beginning Oct. 1

Sonora, CA — Sighs all around are noted as Caltrans rolls out another week full of paving across the Mother Lode, wreaking delays up to 15 minutes.

Along Highway 49/108 overnight paving continues beginning Sunday night through Friday morning between Via Este/Rancho Poquitos and Draper Mine Road from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. as well as between 49 and Peaceful Oak Road. This includes closures of the 108 off and on-ramps between Mono Way and Peaceful Oak Road and those from 108 to 49 between Chicken Ranch Road and 108 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Overnights, Sunday night through Friday morning expect ten-minute delays during paving between Chicken Ranch Road and 108 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Ten-minute traffic stops should be anticipated on Highway 49 Monday through Wednesday between the Mariposa/Tuolumne County line and Moccasin Creek during drainage work scheduled from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Momentary hiccups are likely Monday during striping on Highway 49/108 between Chicken Ranch Road and 108 in Jamestown from 7:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. under a moving closure. Same deal as sweeping operations are performed between Highway 49 and Twain Harte Drive.

On Highway 120 crack sealing work between Yosemite Lakes Drive and Cherry Valley Road from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. may also cause ten-minute delays. The customary 24/7 ten-minute delays continue at the Highway 120 James E Roberts Bridge as renovations continue through November.

Calaveras Cone Zones

Expect brief Highway 4 delays Monday through Thursday at Hunt Road during slope repair and cleaning from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Ten-minute or longer traffic waits are probable on Highway 4 as follows: Monday and Tuesday between Vallecito and Davis Ranch roads for shoulder work from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.; weekdays during paving between Lakemont Drive and Arnold Byway from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and while drainage operations continue between Upper Moran Road and the Big Trees State Park entrance from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Highway 26, Tuesday through Thursday between Highway 49/Mokelumne Hill and the Calaveras/Amador County line, shoulder work is slated from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. that might set motorists back ten minutes at a time.

Similar impacts are possible along Highway 49 Monday through Thursday between the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line and Angels Creek for shoulder work going on from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.