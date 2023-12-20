Grinch Caught Trying To Steal From Amador County Box Store

Jackson, CA – A Grinch wheeled out a cart full of merchandise from the Jackson Walmart store in Amador County, and it was other shoppers who alerted law enforcement.

Once sheriff’s deputies were on the scene, the witnesses recounted that the suspect exited the store with the full cart, and several shoppers then followed the woman to her vehicle. The witnesses also described how the woman quickly jumped into her vehicle and put the vehicle in reverse, nearly striking them as she fled. Shortly thereafter, a deputy spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over, but the driver hit the gas, and a chase began.

Sheriff’s officials say that during the pursuit, “the female suspect drove her vehicle with obvious disregard for public safety, putting other drivers at risk, and the ACSO made the decision to terminate the pursuit.”

Further investigation led to the identification of the suspect, 44-year-old Natasha Guerrero of Stockton. She was arrested on charges of shoplifting, assault with a deadly weapon, and evading a peace officer.