Blue Zones Leader Moving To Sonora Community Development Position

Sonora, CA — Rachelle Kellogg is retiring as Sonora Community Development Director at the end of the month, and her replacement has been picked.

Tyler Summersett, the Executive Director of Tuolumne County’s Blue Zones project, has been hired to fill the role.

Clarke Broadcasting reached out to Mayor Mark Plummer, who confirmed Summersett’s hiring, and noted that the City of Sonora is “very happy” that he has accepted the position.

Summersett has led the local Blue Zones Project in Tuolumne County since its inception two and a half years ago. Working in partnership with Adventist Health, and others, Blue Zones puts on events, and makes policy recommendations, geared at improving the life expectancy, and overall health, of the community.

In a letter emailed to Blue Zone partners yesterday announcing his departure, Summersett stated, “While this will be a shift, I’m pleased to share that much of the work of the Blue Zones Project is consistent with goals of the Community Development Department—create health and happiness through thoughtful community design, promote pride in one’s community through participation, volunteerism, and investment; and facilitate social connection through public spaces and policy.”

Summersett added that he will remain involved with Blue Zones through the end of January as part of the transition process. Before joining Blue Zones, Summersett was a Transportation Planner with the Tuolumne County Transportation Council.

Also related, as part of today’s 5 pm Sonora City Council meeting, there will be special recognition given to outgoing CCD Director, Kellogg. The council meetings are open to the public.