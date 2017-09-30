Mother Lode Views TC Supervisors Series Begins With Hanvelt

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views kicked off a five part series this weekend featuring the individual Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.

First to field questions is District Two Supervisor Randy Hanvelt. His district encompasses a large rural region of the county, including Phoenix Lake and Cedar Ridge. Hanvelt will discuss tree mortality; the county’s winter ravaged road costs and had this to say about the supervisors recent vote to raise their salaries 27 percent, “It will bring us up where we are still 15 percent behind what the class and comp study, which is more than a year old. It’s not easy to do this, but do we want to attract people who can be full-time supervisors and not have to be diverted from the job because they’ve got to make some money to pay the bills and put food on the table. This is not a part time job. The Grand Jury recommended that we do this.”

Mother Lode Views will continue it Supervisor Series next week speaking with District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer who represents the greater Jamestown and Columbia region

