TC Supervisor Series Features Goldemberg Of District One

Sonora, CA — District 1 Tuolumne County Supervisor David Goldemberg will answer questions specific to his district and the county as a whole.

It is the third installment in our five-part series featuring the board of supervisors. Goldemberg is not running for re-election, but he says there are issues he still wants to work on through the final term year. Those include homelessness, fire insurance costs, and wildfire protections, among others. He also discusses his reason for not running again, his accomplishments, and what still needs some work.

Click here to find last week’s show with District Five Supervisor Jaron Brandon, who represents the Jamestown and Columbia areas of the county. Upcoming shows will feature District Four Kathleen Haff and District Three Anaiah Kirk.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard on Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9 a.m. on STAR 92.7.

For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views, click on the “Media” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews