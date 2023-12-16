Stanislaus Forest Suggests Cybertruck Collaboration

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– The rugged terrains of the Stanislaus National Forest have recently become an unexpected playground for Tesla’s Cybertruck, sparking excitement among car enthusiasts. However, the forest’s management is eyeing an unconventional collaboration with Tesla Motors to address the growing challenges associated with the distinctively designed vehicle. With the surge in incidents involving the unmistakable Cybertruck, Forest Managers see an opportunity to partner with Tesla on an educational campaign regarding off-road vehicle use on public lands.

“We’re always thrilled when new opportunities to explore our public lands arise,” remarked Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. “But it seems there may be a need for some education about our Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUM).”

Kuiken’s comments follow a recent incident in the Stanislaus National Forest, where a Tesla Cybertruck reportedly lost traction and careened down an embankment in a well-known Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) area on the Forest’s Calaveras Ranger District while attempting to harvest a Christmas tree. The incident has since become a viral sensation on social media.

“We believe that had the Cybertruck driver been better acquainted with the topographical features outlined on our maps, practiced Leave No Trace principles, and generally been more prepared, this whole incident could have not only been avoided but also provided much-needed education to many new off-road users.” In response, Kuiken is proposing an educational partnership between the Stanislaus National Forest and Tesla Motors.

“You never have to worry about a software update at an incredibly awkward moment with one of our MVUM maps,” Kuiken quipped. “We would invite Tesla Motors executives to sit down with us and develop an educational experience for new Cybertruck owners. We anticipate this enthusiastic user base joining our well-established OHV community and want to ensure we’ve done everything to create a positive user experience.”