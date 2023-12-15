Calaveras Finalizes Primary Ballot
Calaveras, CA– In the upcoming March 5th primary election, Calaveras County has finalized its ballot for supervisor races, and candidates have officially filed their candidacy statements for Districts 1. 2, and 4. Here are the names of those who will be on the ballot:
In District 1.
-Anna Grace Gates: Teacher/Secretary/Businesswoman
-Gary N. Tofanelli (Incumbent)
-Tim Grant: Private Investigator
In District 2.
-Michelle Turner: San Andreas Sanitary District Director
-Autumn Andahl: Program Coordinator
-Sheryl McKeown-Harper: Chief Financial Officer
-Trevor Wittke: Small Business Owner
In District 4 Amanda Foldendorf the incumbent is running unopposed.