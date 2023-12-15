Calaveras Finalizes Primary Ballot

Calaveras, CA– In the upcoming March 5th primary election, Calaveras County has finalized its ballot for supervisor races, and candidates have officially filed their candidacy statements for Districts 1. 2, and 4. Here are the names of those who will be on the ballot:

In District 1.

-Anna Grace Gates: Teacher/Secretary/Businesswoman

-Gary N. Tofanelli (Incumbent)

-Tim Grant: Private Investigator

In District 2.

-Michelle Turner: San Andreas Sanitary District Director

-Autumn Andahl: Program Coordinator

-Sheryl McKeown-Harper: Chief Financial Officer

-Trevor Wittke: Small Business Owner

In District 4 Amanda Foldendorf the incumbent is running unopposed.