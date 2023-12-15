Douglas Flat Man Knifed By Man Living On The Same Property

CCSO patrol vehicle at night View Photo

Douglas Flat, CA – Two fights between two Douglas Flat residents resulted in one being arrested for knifing the other.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s dispatch got a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 100 block of Holiday Mine Road in Douglas Flat near Murphys early Monday, December 11th, morning. Once on the scene, deputies learned the suspect, 52-year-old Kenneth Price, and the victim resided on the same property in separate residences. Sheriff’s officials detailed that there were two separate physical altercations. The second one led to the “victim being cut with a knife, causing injuries to his upper torso,” according to Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were forced to move the victim to a safe area for medical treatment while trying to apprehend Price, who refused to cooperate but eventually complied and was taken into custody without further incident. Price was not injured in the initial brawls or while resisting arrest. The victim was taken to a hospital in the Valley for treatment of serious injuries.

Price faces felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing the investigation. Sheriff’s officials advise that this case is still under investigation.