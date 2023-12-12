Clear
Crash Impacting Morning Commute In Soulsbyville area

By Tracey Petersen
Soulsbyville, CA — First responders are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 108 in the Soulsbyville area of Tuolumne County that is stalling traffic this morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 108 and Soulsbyville Road intersection. The CHP reports that a Ford F150 pickup has collided with an SUV. The truck has overturned, with the debris and wreckage blocking the eastbound lanes.

There is no word on injuries at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

  Traffic Alert