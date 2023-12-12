Health Van Rolling In Calaveras County

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A new health van has been heading to different community events, spreading the word about healthcare for those needing assistance to access it.

The Calaveras County Public Health’s Local Indigent Care Needs (LICN) Health Van is a part of the county’s program, which aims to improve access to healthcare for those who experience housing or transportation difficulties, especially in rural areas. It provides telehealth, basic health screenings, and other care in remote areas and housing encampments.

“Rural areas tend to have more health disparities compared to urban counterparts, due, largely, to a limited access to healthcare. The LICN Program aims to fill some of those accessibility gaps for some members of the community,” according to county health officials.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises that rural public health protects the health of communities and works with rural healthcare systems to improve the overall quality of life for every individual. To learn more about rural health disparities, click here, and for more information on the LICN Program, please call (209) 533-7401.