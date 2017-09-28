New Information Released About Tragic Yosemite Rockfall

Yosemite, CA — Yosemite National Park spokesperson Scott Gediman reports that seven rockfalls occurred during a four-hour span on Wednesday.

The cumulative volume equaled around 1,300 tons, or 16,000 cubic ft., of rock. The initial incident occurred at 1:52pm. Its irregular “sheet” of rock that fell was estimated to be 130 ft. tall, 65 ft. wide and 3-10 ft. thick. The source point is 650 ft. above the base of El Capitan, or about 1,800 ft. above the floor of Yosemite Valley.

Search and Rescue team officials located one person dead, and another with serious injuries. The victims were a couple visiting from Great Britain. They were in the park to rock climb, but were not climbing at the time of the incident

The National Park Service is working with the Consulate to notify family members. Until notifications are made, the names are not being released.

Gediman reports that all other people in the area have been accounted for and search efforts have concluded.

The National Park Service notes that around 80 rockfalls occur per year in Yosemite, though most are in isolated areas and go unreported. Gediman notes that the rockfall from El Capitain was similar in size and extent compared with many others in the park.

