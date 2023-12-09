Four Arrested For Allegedly Dealing Drugs Out Of Mariposa Church

Drugs found in the Sunday school room at the Mariposa Lutheran Church, where the suspects were living -- MCSO photo View Photos

Mariposa, CA – Four people were arrested for allegedly selling drugs out of a Mariposa church, and the room where the drugs were found could have had deadly consequences.

After getting a tip that individuals living at the Mariposa Lutheran Church on Highway 49 had methamphetamine, Mariposa County Sheriff’s detectives, with a warrant in hand, searched the building. In the children’s Sunday school room, deputies uncovered meth and paraphernalia lying around, well within reach of children.

In the church’s kitchen area, another baggie of meth and evidence of drug sales were found in a backpack, supporting the charge that the drugs were being sold out of the church. Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese advised that at this time there is no evidence that church staff was aware of the individual’s activities.

“We as a community need to always bring each other up and not bring each other down. We understand this is especially disturbing because it is in a church setting, but let’s not confuse what has happened. There are many, many fine members of the church, and unfortunately, individuals took advantage instead of seeking help for the right reasons. Our transparency is a good reminder of the daily fight we at the Sheriff’s Office fight, and this evil can be anywhere,” stated Sheriff Briese.

Arrested on felony drug-related charges were 49-year-old Megan McWhorter, 57-year-old Kelly Curtis, 43-year-old Ray Hettinger, and 66-year-old Michael Adamcik.