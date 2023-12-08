TC Supervisor Series Features Brandon Of District Five

Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon View Photo

Jamestown, CA — District Five Tuolumne County Supervisor Jaron Brandon will answer questions about issues facing his specific district, and the county as a whole, on Mother Lode Views this weekend.

It is the second installment in our five-part series featuring the board of supervisors. Specific to District Five, Brandon will talk about a highway widening project proposed for Jamestown, addressing homelessness issues near the Rawhide Road bridge, grant money coming to the Jamestown Sanitary District, and various events planned this holiday season around Columbia.

He will also give opinions about preparing for the impacts of artificial intelligence on county government, talk about rising fire insurance premiums, hurdles impacting housing construction, and how the county is dealing with the uptick in PG&E power outages.

