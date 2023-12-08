Local Election Deadline Fast Approaches

Drop off box at Tuolumne County Elections Office in Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — Today (Friday) at the close of business (5 pm) is the deadline to file as a local candidate for the March 5 primary election.

In Tuolumne County, there will be three supervisor seats on the ballot and three Sonora City Council positions.

There is a caveat, however. If an incumbent in a race declines to seek re-election, the deadline is extended to this coming Wednesday, December 13.

In District One, incumbent David Goldemberg has said he is not seeking re-election. As of this morning, two candidates have completed the needed paperwork to run, Matt Hawkins and Mike Holland. Two other known prospective candidates, Mark Plummer and Tanya Carsner, and anyone else who could emerge, will have until Wednesday to file (barring a last-minute change from Goldemberg).

In District Four, where incumbent Kathleen Haff is also not seeking re-election, only one candidate has completed filing the paperwork, Steve Griefer. A second prospective candidate, Kathryn Saari, has begun the process.

In District Five, Arthur Schmidt has completed all of the paperwork. The incumbent, Jaron Brandon, has not, but confirms to Clarke Broadcasting that he will be filing later this afternoon (so the candidates in that race will be known by the close of business).

In the Sonora City Council race, just incumbent Ann Segerstrom has completed all of the steps. The other two seats are held by Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer, who are instead running for the board of supervisors (so the deadline will be extended to Wednesday). Other prospective candidates who have begun the process for Sonora City Council at the Election’s Office include Darren Duez, Bess Levin and Stephen Opie.