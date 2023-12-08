Calaveras Economic Development Survey Extended

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

San Andreas, CA — As part of Calaveras County’s strategic planning process, residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey about opportunities that exist for expanding and improving the local economy.

There are also questions about the challenges facing local communities. The county will tabulate the responses, develop a report on the findings, and create priorities for the upcoming years. The Calaveras Economic and Community Development office reports that the survey takes about 10 minutes to complete. The survey is available online by clicking here and paper copies are available at the various county public libraries.

The survey window was tentatively set to recently close, but it is being kept open over the short-term, in hopes of gaining more input. Around 30 people have submitted surveys to this point.