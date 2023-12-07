Power Outages Impact Thousands In Murphys Area

Murphys Area Power Outages View Photo

Murphys, CA — There are a pair of power outages in the greater Murphys area of Calaveras County, impacting nearly 2,000 customers.

PG&E reports that the first outage, still affecting 66 customers, started at around 8:40 pm on Wednesday, and the second outage began at 7:40 am today, impacting 1,852 customers. The company hopes to have the larger outage (1,852) restored by 10 am and the smaller outage (66) by noon.

The company says the cause of the outages remains under investigation. PG&E has seen an uptick in outages in the Mother Lode region this year after the implementation of its Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings that cut power when an object (like a tree branch) is threatening infrastructure.

The outages are impacting much of the town of Murphys, Sheep Ranch, and Forest Meadows.