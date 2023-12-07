Fueling A Storyboard For Tuolumne County Wildfire Protection

Vulnerable and At-Risk Communities are a priority focus View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA – A new Fuels Storyboard showing the amount of funding dedicated to making Tuolumne County communities wildfire-resilient is now available to the public.

Several stakeholders, along with federal, state, and county officials, worked together to produce the storyboard that illustrates the amount of fuel reduction project work that has already been completed throughout the county.

“This storyboard provides a single source for displaying recently completed fuels reduction projects from many different federal, tribal, local, state, and non-profit agencies,” noted County Office of Emergency Services (EOS) Assistant Director Dore Bietz. “It is our hopes that the storyboard will provide much-needed education and is testament to the amount of funding dedicated to making our communities wildfire resilient.”

There are also plans to maintain or update the data as projects are completed.

“The goal is not only to have a place for the public and local or regional entities to see the amount of work we are doing within the county but to use it as a planning tool to identify the gaps or need for future fuels reduction work and collaborate on grant applications,” added Bietz.

Tuolumne County has also created a Mitigation Hub for those who want to collaborate on projects.

“While this mitigation hub is focused only on fuels reduction at the moment, it will include other mitigation projects Tuolumne County is working on as a result of a Cal OES Jumpstart Grant to help socially vulnerable and high-hazard communities jumpstart their progress toward greater resilience through advanced outreach,” noted Bietz.

Tuolumne County and other agencies and groups that coordinated on this project include the County Administrator Office, OES, Fire and GIS departments, US Forest Service-Stanislaus National Forest, Bureau of Land Management, Yosemite National Park, Cal Fire, Sierra Pacific Industries, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Chicken Ranch Band of Me-Wuk Indians, Tuolumne Resource Conservation District, Tuolumne FireSafe Council, Tuolumne River Trust, Tuolumne Utilities District, and Groveland Community Services District.

To access the storyboard, click here; for the Mitigation Hub, click here. For more information and questions, contact the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services at (209) 533-6395.