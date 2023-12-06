Three Arrested After Grand Theft

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Sonora, CA – Three suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a Sonora store were caught after their vehicle led investigators straight to their front door in a neighboring county.

The grand theft occurred at the Ross store in Sonora on Mono Way in late November. Sonora Police report that over $1,000 in merchandise was stolen. During their investigation, detectives got the license plate number of the getaway car registered to a home in Salida. From there, Sonora Police contacted the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office to assist in the suspects’ capture.

Stanislaus deputies were able to locate the vehicle in the Salida area and pull it over. Inside were a man, 40-year-old Jesse Vargas, and two women, 39-year-old Tamica Harvey and 46-year-old Guilliam Stephens. A records check revealed that Harvey was a parolee at large and had an arrest warrant from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Deputies report that Vargas attempted to take off on foot but was quickly taken into custody. A car search turned up checks and identification cards belonging to other people, “an abundance of Ross merchandise consisting of clothing,” and drug paraphernalia. Sonora police also shared, “The clothing had price tags and security devices still attached.”

Vargas, Harvey, and Stephens were arrested for multiple charges, including felony obtaining personal information of another person to defraud, providing a false name, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance and stolen property.