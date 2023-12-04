800 Pound Marijuana Bust In Mountain Ranch

Calaveras, CA–In Mountain Ranch, law enforcement authorities seized approximately 800 pounds of marijuana during the execution of a search warrant recently. Deputies from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office conducted the operation at a residence situated on the 400 block of Lakeview Drive. The raid was part of an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team into illicit marijuana cultivation in the county.

The search revealed approximately 800 pounds of marijuana, believed to have been illegally cultivated and processed at the location. Alongside the drugs, law enforcement confiscated several firearms from the premises, including one shotgun, three semi-automatic handguns, and one rifle. Adam Kovalchik, a 40-year-old resident of Mountain Ranch, was apprehended at the scene and is facing charges related to illegal marijuana cultivation and sales. The case remains under active investigation.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that while cannabis cultivation is legal in California under specific guidelines, compliance with state and local regulations is imperative.