The Calaveras County Arts Council is hosting “A Night at the USO,” this Saturday night from 5 PM through 10 PM in San Andreas.

Kathy Mazzaferro, Calaveras Arts Council Executive Director, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This is a fundraiser to pay for free art lessons for local veterans and their families.

It’s going to be a a fun evening with dancing and dining. Will you enlist to be a part of this fun-filled step back in time?

★ Dance to Big Band Tunes by Blow Daddy ★

★ Meat & Taters Dinner No-Host Bar ★

★Apple Pie Tasting Contest★

★Dessert Auction★

★Opportunity Drawing★

$25 in advance/$30 at the door

Buy tickets at the Gallery

22 Main St. , San Andreas

209.754.1774

A limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Social hour: 5-6

Dancing to live band: 6

Dinner: 6:45

Dancing to live band: 7:45-10

Drawings: 8:45

Proceeds will help provide free art lessons for

veterans and their families

The Calaveras Arts Council has many events and fundraisers coming soon and you can find out all about them on their website at http://www.calaverasarts.org/

As a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) public benefit corporation, the Arts Council is not directly a part of county government. However, they do receive annual in-kind rent support from the County for the office/gallery space in downtown San Andreas.

Written by Mark Truppner.