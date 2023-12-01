Over $169,000 Raised For Interfaith Social Services

Interfaith Cash Drive (top L-R) Darrell Slocum, Cathie Peacock, Lloyd Mathiesen, Mark Grauer, Tom Nankival, Aretha Lee, Sabrina Biehl, and Alisha Rock View Photo

Sonora, CA — While the tally is still growing, today’s Clarke Broadcasting Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services has raised at least $169,500.

The on-air fund drive took place this (Friday) morning on Star 92.7 and 93.5 KKBN and donations are still being accepted throughout the day. During the radiothon, Sonora Area Foundation Executive Director Darrell Slocum announced that Interfaith is receiving the 2023 Irving J. Symons Award, and with it, a $50,000 donation. In addition, several Sonora Area Foundation donor fund contributors generously gave an additional $44,000.

Shortly after, Lloyd Mathiesen, Tribal Chair of the Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me Wuk Indians, announced that the tribe is awarding a $60,000 donation.

The money is in addition to several other community gifts that were announced on air throughout the morning from various local residents and businesses.

Interfaith Director Cathie Peacock says she was overwhelmed by the response, noting, “I never, ever, would have dreamed of this happening ($169,500). The way the economy is going, and how we need to be careful in how we spend our money, for them to donate that total amount, and help others, is just amazing.”

Donations are still being accepted here.

On Saturday is the Interfaith Coat Drive from 9am-1pm at 18500 Striker Court in East Sonora. Volunteers will be collecting new and gently used jackets to pass along to those in need this winter season.