Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive For Interfaith Is Friday

Cash and Coat Drive for Interfaith View Photo

Sonora, CA — An annual fund drive to support Interfaith Social Services will be held this Friday morning on the local radio waves.

Clarke Broadcasting’s Cash Drive for Interfaith Social Services will air from 6 am–noon on 93.5 KKBN and Star 92.7. Last year the community contributed over $140,000 for Interfaith, and it is a critical fundraiser to keep the services operational. Community members and businesses who donate also have the option of doing on-air challenges throughout the morning.

Volunteers will be answering the phones and taking down donations starting at 6 am on Friday. Click here for more information, and to find a Paypal link.

Then on Saturday is the coat drive for Interfaith at their office at 18500 Striker Court. Volunteers will be collecting new and gently used jackets to pass along to those in need this winter season.