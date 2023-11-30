Former Calaveras Rodeo Queen Dies In Valley Springs Crash

Calaveras County Fair View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A Calaveras High School student, who was a multi-county rodeo queen, was tragically killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Department confirms that Lily Butler, a high school senior, died in the crash shortly before 3 pm on Highway 26 near Shelton Road. Specific details surrounding the incident have not yet been released by officials. Butler was the 2021 Calaveras Rodeo Queen and the 2022 Amador Rodeo Queen.

The fire department adds, “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to Lilly Butler. Her father was a former captain for our Fire District. The Butler family is part of our fire family.”

Continuing, “We are grieving over this loss and ask everyone to please respect their privacy at this time and keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Numerous other agencies responded to the crash, including the CHP, CAL Fire, Sheriff, and American Legion Ambulance.