New Tuolumne County Health And Human Services Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Rebecca Espino is retiring at the end of December, and her replacement has been picked by the board of supervisors.

Interviews were conducted by the board during a special meeting on Monday.

CAO Tracie Riggs reports, “It is my honor to announce the Board of Supervisors has selected Annie Hockett as the next HHSA Director.”

Hockett is currently the Deputy Probation Officer. She has served in various roles in the county over the past 19 years, including work as a clinician, probation officer, and probation division manager.

The Health and Human Services Agency oversees several county departments (about 1/3 of the county’s budget) including Public Health, Air Pollution Control District, Social Services, Behavioral Health, Central Sierra Child Support Agency, and the Veterans Services Office.

Hockett has a bachelor of arts degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work (with emphasis on mental health).

Riggs says that Hockett will move into the position on December 11 which will allow her time to work with outgoing director Espino through the end of the month. Contract details will be voted on at an upcoming supervisors’ meeting.

Espino stepped into the position in December of 2019 with 29 years of experience with the county.