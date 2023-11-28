Three Arrested For Fentanyl And Guns In Calaveras County

Drugs seized from vehicle -- CCSO photo View Photos

Valley Springs, CA – A traffic stop in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County uncovered a large amount of deadly fentanyl and a loaded firearm.

A report of three subjects in a suspicious vehicle parked at the Oak Valley Shopping Center in Valley Springs recently brought the sheriff’s deputies to investigate. Once on scene, they contacted the three occupants inside the vehicle: the driver, 41-year-old Bryan Louis Sims Jr. of Valley Springs, who had a suspended license, and two passengers, 28-year-old Robert Leard Jr. and 28-year-old Matthew Hart, both of Stockton.

A search of the vehicle turned up 160 grams of fentanyl (over 1,500 single doses), open alcoholic bottles, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded revolver.

“This amount of fentanyl is highly dangerous and has the potential to cause overdoses and even death in a significant number of people,” advised sheriff’s officials. “We are grateful such a large amount of this dangerous drug has been removed from the streets and prevented potential harm to the community.”

Matthew Hart was later identified as William Hart and was arrested on two outstanding warrants. Leard Jr. was handcuffed for felony possession with the intent to sell narcotics. Bryan Louis Sims Jr. was taken into custody for felony firearm-related charges and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. Sheriff’s officials say this is an ongoing investigation.