Sonora High Meeting To Focus On Transgender Laws

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High School Board will host a meeting next week focused on “Understanding the Laws Related to Transgender Students.”

The district is inviting any interested parents, students, staff, caregivers, and community members to attend. The district stresses that no policy decisions will be made at the meeting and it is intended to provide clarity on state and federal laws related to transgender students and implications within the district. Anyone will be able to share their opinions and perspectives during a public comment period at the study session.

Sonora High Superintendent Ed Pelfrey says, “Our Board feels it is important to be proactive and encourage our community’s participation. We value their perspectives as we work to maintain an educational environment that respects the dignity of all our students. We look forward to a productive and informative discussion.”

The meeting will be on Monday, December 4, at 5:30 pm in the Sonora High School Auditorium.

The key points that will be covered during the study session are below:

Clarity on Transgender Student Rights: The Study Session will offer an explanation of federal and state laws concerning transgender student rights, with a focus on their implications within the Sonora Union High School District.

Balancing Rights : The Study Session will describe how the rights and concerns of students and parents are currently addressed.

: The Study Session will describe how the rights and concerns of students and parents are currently addressed. Athletics and Facilities: The Study Session will explore the practical implications of the law for sports and shared spaces within the district.